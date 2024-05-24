UBS Group Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $17.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Asana stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,328. Asana has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

