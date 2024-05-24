Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.21. 95,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,235. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

