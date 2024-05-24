Trexquant Investment LP Sells 40,803 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NOV by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.