Quest Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,310. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

BLKB opened at $79.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

