Quest Partners LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

