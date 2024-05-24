Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 209,828 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 350.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of AvidXchange worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $32,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,448 shares of company stock valued at $40,142,462. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

