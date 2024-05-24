Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

