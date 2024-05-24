GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 777,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 364,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.