Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ProPetro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 378,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 97,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

