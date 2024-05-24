Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

