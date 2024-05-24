GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.