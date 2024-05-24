Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

