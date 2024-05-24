CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

