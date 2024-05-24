Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after buying an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.
HubSpot Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE HUBS opened at $594.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,434 shares of company stock valued at $16,545,931. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.