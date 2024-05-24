Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 269,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

