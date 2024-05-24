GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 699 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

