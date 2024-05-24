Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 56,241 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 113,967 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PNW stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

