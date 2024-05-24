Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,839,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

View Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.