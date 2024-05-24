CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

