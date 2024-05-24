Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Construction Partners worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Construction Partners Stock Performance
ROAD opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
