Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,022 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 384,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 352,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.