Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

