The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,459,924 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.