Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 26,389 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.38% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $577.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

