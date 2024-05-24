Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

