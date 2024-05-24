Aigen Investment Management LP Has $527,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banner by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.73 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

