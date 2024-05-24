Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $527,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,544,000 after acquiring an additional 738,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.