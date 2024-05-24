8,088 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

