Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $419,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $47.32 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.