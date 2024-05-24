Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $419,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE:DT opened at $47.32 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
