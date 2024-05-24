Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,508 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PDD Stock Up 5.1 %

PDD stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

