Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

INCY stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

