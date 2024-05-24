Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 185.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 138,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 23.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.