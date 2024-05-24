Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) CEO Jerome O. Pedretti Sells 24,747 Shares of Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

