Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 6,162 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,712.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $1,619,059.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24.

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

CRM opened at $274.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average is $273.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

