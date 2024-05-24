Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Major Shareholder Corvex Management Lp Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,768,863.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corvex Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vestis alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of Vestis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Corvex Management Lp bought 622,346 shares of Vestis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $6,491,068.78.

On Monday, May 6th, Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86.

Vestis Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at about $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,714,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestis

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.