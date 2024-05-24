Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,110.00 at Evercore ISI

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.13.

DECK opened at $904.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $871.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

