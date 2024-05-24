TD Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,039.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $904.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,727,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

