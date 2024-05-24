Trexquant Investment LP Sells 761 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 397.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 49,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 493.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,838 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 142,868 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.