Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,369 shares of company stock valued at $26,831,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

