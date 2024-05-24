Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $88,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,611,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.