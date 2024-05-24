Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $324.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.08 and a 200-day moving average of $269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

