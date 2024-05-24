Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.91 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00056166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.