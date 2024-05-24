Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Tops $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $41,699.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.83 or 0.05509064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00056166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003401 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

