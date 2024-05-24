CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 636,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,845,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

