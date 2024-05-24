CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAFree Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $642.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.