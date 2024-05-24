CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $642.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

