CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

RF opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.