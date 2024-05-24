CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,075,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $92.56.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

