GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062,045 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

