Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Equitable has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equitable's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

