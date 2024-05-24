Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Equitable has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

