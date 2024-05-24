Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 20,000 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 20,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,442,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,474.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

